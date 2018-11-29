Former New Orleans Saint Chris Reis will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual banquet at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Cade Community Center.

Reis, who is remembered in Saints history as the player who recovered the onside kick (watch it here) during the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV victory, is now a public speaker and has since co-authored a book along with his father. The play was ranked among the top 10 plays in Super Bowl history by NFL.com.

Presented by Community First Bank, the banquet will also feature plates from local restaurants for tasting and a silent auction. The chamber will also honor Business Impact Award winner Iberia Medical Center, Innovative Business Impact Award winner ARC of Acadiana and the Civic Service Award recipient Beau Beaullieu.

Tickets are $65 per person and $600 for a table of eight. For tickets, visit iberiachamber.org or call 337-364-1836.