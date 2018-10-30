The developers that rolled into Opelousas had some big plans to announce last week for St. Landry Parish and the entire Acadiana region.

They are, they said, prepared to invest billions of dollars to convert the city's airport into a "multi-modal transport hub" as part of a far reaching development effort that would create up to 100,000 direct and indirect jobs over time — more than the parish's entire current population.

State and local economic development say they'd welcome such an investment, but specific details about the project and how it would be financed are lacking.

They say they have seen no plans on paper or related documents. Also unclear is what the city and parish would contribute and the financial capability of the companies involved.

The project came to light in a public announcement made after a St. Landry Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday.

Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum, along with representatives of Ahart Solutions International and DalWorld Group, announced that the two companies would invest $3.5 billion into the city and the parish’s airport. They claimed the investments would yield 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Later at the press conference, officials with the two companies said an investment of upwards of $10 billion was possible "depending on factors" and that the projects they have in mind could create 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for the area.

The two groups say they want to convert the parish airport into a multi-modal transport hub, create an aviation school at the airport, upgrade the city’s currently closed jail, create more residential areas in the city and establish manufacturing facilities in the city.

Calls made to Ahart Solutions International, which specializes in health care and other areas, and DalWorld Group, a global finance and development company, were not returned. A call and text message to ASI president Hailey Ahart-Keiffer, whose father the airport is named after, was also not returned.

State Sen. Gerald Long, R-Long, of Winnfield, said in an interview that he's participated in discussion with ASI but hasn't seen much on paper and isn't exactly sure what they are proposing.

“It’s kind of like you’re in a strange room and you can’t find the light switch,” Long said.

Tatum said following Monday's city council meeting that nothing has been signed with the company yet. The number of jobs the company mentioned is what would be created over a 25-year period, he said.

“Thursday was just announcing their intentions to move to Opelousas,” said Tatum, who is facing six challengers in his bid for re-election next week. “If we have to sell or lease them property to move in and build, we will. Who are we to tell them no, especially when they’re bringing these investors?”

Tatum said during Thursday's announcement that former Sen. Elbert Guillory and current Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were among those working on the project. Nungesser spoke Thursday during the chamber event unrelated to the announcement and did not participate in the announcement held by Tatum, ASI and DalWorld.

On Friday, Nungesser said he had spoken with Ahart-Keiffer months ago about bringing investors to the area. He said he was also invited to meetings about it with Long, the state senator from Winnfield, but could not attend.

“I met with the group right afterward and offered any support I can do to expedite it,” Nungesser said. “There’s a lot of that work needs to be done."

As developers pursue economic development projects, he said, they submit information on what is needed from the community and state to make it work.

“It’s very early on looking at this project," Nungesser said. "We are all ears and want to help.”

Guillory said he introduced Parish president Bill Fontenot to Ahart-Keiffer in 2015 while still in office, and the announcement Thursday was the culmination of years of working with them on plans for remaking the airport. The idea is to make Opelousas a place where people “will now be able to fly into instead of flying over,” Guillory said.

Asked if he could provide any project documents, Guillory said he had “nothing on paper that I could share.”

“We have people in from South Africa, from Canada, California, New York, all here to do their final inspection,” Guillory said. “The next step is to get the final spigots open so the money starts to flow and work can begin.”

Fontenot said he has not seen anything on paper concerning the plans announced Thursday, including any kind of pro forma or other project documents.

Long said Ahart-Keiffer and some of her associates met with state officials in February for help finding a large land parcel. Long said he was at the meeting, but could not recall what ASI were proposing to do with the land.

“They were looking for a large quantity of land,” Long said. “As a matter of fact, they spoke about up to 40,000 acres of land for economic development.”

Long said representatives of the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and Louisiana Economic Development were present for the meeting in February. LED spokesman Gary Perilloux said the economic development office learned of ASI chairman Jack Ahart's interest in St. Landry Parish in 2015 and attempted to contact him but never heard back.

LED participated in the February meeting, which Perilloux described as "exploratory" and unrelated to the Opelousas announcement.

The airport is St. Landry Parish property, meaning Fontenot’s signature is required for any transaction. Fontenot said Ahart and Ahart-Keiffer approached him about some type of deal involving the airport in 2015 but nothing came of it.

Fontenot provided a November 2015 email from Ahart-Keiffer indicating the interest of ASI and another company, AGMG Inc., in taking over the airport. The email, which copied Guillory, said "the top priority is AGMG securing the airport management," and noted the need to execute a letter of intent between AGMG and St. Landry Parish for an exclusive management agreement. Guillory and Haley Ahart-Keiffer were both listed as officers in a company called AGMGUSA, Inc., according to records on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. The company is now in an inactive status.

Ahart-Keiffer wanted to lease the airport for about $1 million per month and presented Fontenot with a one-page agreement to sign, Fontenot said, but he refused because they did not have a concrete proposal.

“I said I need more information. I need to know some details, who is going to do what," Fontenot said. "I’m like anyone else that’s operating a business. If someone wants to come in and say they are considering buying it, renting it, leasing it — hey, show me something on paper and we’ll see.”

Ahart-Keiffer, whose parents once owned the airport and whose father died in a crash there in 1982, said during the announcement that the projects could end up creating 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. ASI specializes in health care, energy, construction and security, according to its website.

She spoke on Thursday along with ASI vice president Charles Watson and Gbenga Adulamo, founder and president of DalWorld, who said his company is investing $3.5 billion "but could be investing upwards of $10 billion depending on factors."

"When I tell you Opelousas is on the cusp of blowing up, it is," Tatum said on Thursday. "We're going to be on the map. We already did a mock groundbreaking at the jail. Once we've completed the surveys and determined the sites, they're going to started as soon as possible. The sky's the limit."