The old LessPay Motel came down Wednesday afternoon as nearby residents and Lafayette city officials celebrated a large step toward improving that historic corner of the city.
Some residents came out to watch the hotel go down just after 11 a.m. to make way for the $16 million Bottle Arts Lofts, a 105-unit apartment complex for artists and others. The hotel site will be used for the second phase of the project, which will include 65 units, after the old Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse will be converted to 40 apartments and other amenities.
Similar to what it did with other projects in the New Orleans area, HRI Properties is bringing the property back into commerce after being neglected for several years.
“I would say this is addition by subtraction,” said Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities. “We’re removing this blighted motel building. It’s a regional beautification project on one of the major entryways into the city. We’re also very excited about what we’re building back.”
Work had already begun on the project, which will also include an art gallery, shared studio space, a computer lab and a fitness center. Construction is expected to take 14 months.
The demolition was a welcome sight for many who live nearby, some of which spoke of how they notified police of the suspected drug use and prostitution going on at the motel.
“We were chasing prostitutes and drug dealers down dead end streets,” said Stephanie Cornay Dugan, whose company had owned the Coca-Cola facility since 2001 until selling it to HRI in May. “I called so often at the police department they didn’t ask my name. Our police captain gave me his cell phone number. Who does that? All of a sudden we’re being heard.”
In April, the City Council approved the transfer of $1.5 million needed for a loan to help with HRI's Bottle Loft Arts project.
Five million dollars in federal Community Development Block Grant funding has been committed to the project and the Acadiana Planning Commission provided $500,000 to help secure the grant.
HRI Communities has built affordable housing focused on artists before with the Blue Plate Artists Lofts when it converted the former Blue Plate mayonnaise factory into 72 artist lofts in 2011.