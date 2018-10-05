Filed Sept. 24-28
New commercial
Bank: 1233 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Chase Bank, owner; description, new bank; Stephanie Calamari, applicant; Guy Hopkins Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $2,593,156.
Commercial additions/alterations
Office Building: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Hammie Davis, owner and applicant; description: fourth-floor tenant build-out; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $570,000.
Tenant Build-out: 819 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette; Structured Hair Salon, owner; description, Mclain Marketplace Suite 3; Russell Trahan, applicant; Maxtec Drywall Inc., contractor; $65,000.
Hospital: 4212 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Southwest West Medical Center, owner; description: interior 1st-floor renovations; John Chase, applicant; J.B. Mouton Inc., contractor; $39,053.
New homes
200 Timberland Ridge Blvd., Lafayette: BECC Enterprises LLC; $288,000.
200 Vineyard Row, Lafayette: CJS Custom Builders LLC; $400,000.
102 Old Silo Road, Rayne: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.
115 Old Silo Road, Rayne: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $256,000.
201 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette: Bailey Shivers; $168,000.
101 Rue Viansa, Lafayette: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.
237 Santander Drive, Youngsville: Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $224,000.
Acadiana business today: Our Lady of Lourdes breaks ground on $9 million emergency center in Scott; Barnes & Noble reviewing offers to buy company
Officials with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center broke ground on a $9 million emergency center in Scott on Thursday.
Barnes and Noble is weighing its options after several parties expressed interest in buying the struggling bookseller.
The Lafayette Mom's Blog team has sold out its first Moms Night Out event set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Audi Lafayette, 6160 Johnston St.
WWII veteran Paul Hilliard, founder of Badger Oil Corp., has been elected board chairman for the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.