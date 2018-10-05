Filed Sept. 24-28

New commercial

Bank: 1233 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Chase Bank, owner; description, new bank; Stephanie Calamari, applicant; Guy Hopkins Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $2,593,156.

Commercial additions/alterations

Office Building: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Hammie Davis, owner and applicant; description: fourth-floor tenant build-out; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $570,000.

Tenant Build-out: 819 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette; Structured Hair Salon, owner; description, Mclain Marketplace Suite 3; Russell Trahan, applicant; Maxtec Drywall Inc., contractor; $65,000.

Hospital: 4212 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Southwest West Medical Center, owner; description: interior 1st-floor renovations; John Chase, applicant; J.B. Mouton Inc., contractor; $39,053.

New homes

200 Timberland Ridge Blvd., Lafayette: BECC Enterprises LLC; $288,000.

200 Vineyard Row, Lafayette: CJS Custom Builders LLC; $400,000.

102 Old Silo Road, Rayne: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $240,000.

115 Old Silo Road, Rayne: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $256,000.

201 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette: Bailey Shivers; $168,000.

101 Rue Viansa, Lafayette: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $200,000.

237 Santander Drive, Youngsville: Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $224,000.

