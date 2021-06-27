A Lafayette-based e-commerce company has bought two buildings at the former Fruit of the Loom factory site in St. Martinville.
Naji LLC, a warehouse and logistics operation, purchased 292,000 square feet of building space in the former Martin Mills site that once employed thousands before closing almost 20 years ago, said Jennifer Stelly, executive director of the St. Martin Economic Development Agency.
The small company, which employs 15, will use the space to store and ship products from various sellers along with its line of Mr. Pen products.
“We are thrilled by Naji’s decision to located their fulfillment center at the Martin Mills facility and look forward to the jobs they bring to St. Martinville,” Stelly said. “This site was once an anchor of St. Martinville’s economy, and we are excited for its return as a contributing member of our local economic community.”
Naji specializes in warehousing and shipping, partner Ershad Ganjy said. It stores products for merchants who sell items via Amazon and charges storage fees less than those the online retail giants charges, he said.
The company bought the building earlier this month for $2.25 million.
For now it will occupy half of the building.
“The kind of building we needed doesn’t really exist in Lafayette,” Ganjy said. “We looked for it in Lafayette and other places. It’s about 20 minutes from the Evangeline Thruway. We did have land we wanted to build on, but we never could get the permit. Because of COVID, everything got backed up. We still don’t have our permit.”
Sellers utilize the company for storage and work with Amazon to get their products to customers, Ganjy explained. Instead of storing all a product with Amazon, a seller can store it with Naji and make smaller shipments to Amazon to be sent to the customer.
Naji, he noted, arranges the trucking and receiving.
The company operated out of a space on Guidry Street in Lafayette before splitting operations, he said. That building will house its other line of products, Brewed to a Tea, which sells coffee and tea sets.
“We grew pretty quickly last year,” he said. “A year and a half ago we only had one employee. After COVID, it blew up. We had to hire more and more people. That’s why I’m thinking next year we should have 25 for this kind of business. With the Amazon building being built, I don’t know how that’s going to play out in the whole grand scheme of the economy. I know it’s going to be good for us.”
The building required a fair amount of roof work and other repairs, Stelly said, and has been the home of other companies since Martin Mills ceased operations. The most recent buyer, Champion Resources, owns the remaining portion of the building and site.
That portion is currently for sale.
“Hopefully Naji’s decision to locate here builds some momentum and inspires other companies to consider locating in St. Martinville,” Stelly said. “There is so much to offer in this community.”