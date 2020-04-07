Stuller, Inc., North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, will resume shipping in-stock items on Monday after suspending operations March 23 to be compliant with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “Stay Home” order in response to the coronavirus.

Company president Danny Clark, posting on the company’s blog, did not specify how many of the 1,263 employees will be put back to work but did say the company is “operating with smaller teams as Louisiana continues to battle the virus.”

“This will require us to use next day shipping as our ‘go-to’ on an interim basis,” he wrote. “With that said, should you have the need for a same-day package, please let us know and we will make it happen.”

Stuller, 302 Rue Louis XIV, will begin rebuilding its capabilities to deliver custom-manufactured items and plans to be fully capable by May 4, Clark wrote.

The company suspended operations but said it would fully pay all its associates, including benefits, through April 12.

Company officials have answered hundreds of inquiries and received support from customers since operations were suspended, he wrote.