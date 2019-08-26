Kohlie Frantzen -Helical Outposts' Hydroponic Farmer in South Louisiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Imagine farming without needing hundreds of acres or having to get your hands dirty in the soil.

Or maybe saving up to 90% of the water needed in conventional agriculture to produce a high-yield, high-margin crop and possibly serving as a catalyst to explore a career in sustainable farming.

Kohlie Franzten, founder and managing parnter of Helical Outposts, talked about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Frantzen is a certified hydroponicist engaged in hydroponic farming, which is done in a controlled environment protected from the elements and doesn’t need soil. You can grow the equivalent of 3 acres of crops in a space as small as 3,000 square feet.

The son of the late Dan Frantzen, a co-founder of Stone Energy, Kohlie is an attorney who grew up believing he could chase his dreams just as successfully as his dad did as a wildcatter in the oil and gas industry. Frantzen has transitioned into the agriculture world and is now a proponent of the many benefits of hydroponic farming.

With hydroponic farming, weather is not an issue since the pod protects the plantings from the elements and can be moved if necessary. Plants grow faster since they receive nutrients 24 hours a day through recirculated water.

Vegetables grow about 25 percent faster and produce 30 percent more in hydroponic systems and hydroponic farming systems use 90 percent less water, 90 percent less land and produce the equivalent of as much as 3 acres of organic farm soil in as little as 5,000 square feet.