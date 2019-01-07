Patrick Deshotels is the owner of 2 Sisters' Salsa, an Avoyelles Parish-based family business that began in 2015 and is now on grocery stores in 21 states in its unique square jar. It was named for the Deshotels' two daughters. 2 Sisters Salsa recently launched a honey salsa flavor.

The idea to make salsa was absolutely because of an abundance of tomatoes. Not the idea to start a salsa company. Once we made the salsa and really liked the unique taste, the idea started to formulate of starting a salsa packaging company.

My entire background is farming. I was raised on a farm and am currently a farmer. Along with my brother, we farm approximately 10,000 acres of rice, soybeans, corn, crawfish and wheat. After receiving my degree from LSU in ag business, I decided to come back to my roots and farm.

The kids are involved on a limited basis because of their ages. The intent is that once they get their degrees, they will have an opportunity to join this business should they choose.

There was not really a specific point where we thought we were on to something. It is a work in progress that we truly believe in. Our hard work will pay off in the future with something to be proud of.

The salsa is made with all fresh produce is available in Original, Fiesta and Jalapeno (flavors) and is handcrafted in the heart of Louisiana from authentic Cajun recipes and our own blend of seasonings. We have an extremely strong and effective promotional program.

We wanted something unique that would stand apart on the shelves. To our knowledge, we have the only square jar on the market.

The salsa is available in Original, Fiesta and Jalapeno. In January we will release our Honey Salsa made with fresh Louisiana honey. In the spring we will release our Verde Salsa made with fresh tomatillo tomatoes.