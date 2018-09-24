I grew up in New Orleans in a blended family. My mom was a German librarian and my dad was a Sicilian pediatrician, and they taught me organization and heart, and to never give up. It was a very warm household, with big Sunday dinners and lots of music. As both parents had been widowed, they recognized that life is to be lived, and family is to be shared. There was a lot of gratitude for our opportunities and blessings, things that carry through for me today with natural optimism.

My youth was pretty great, but I was often sick. Of the six of us, I was always the one with the flu or tonsillitis. That’s actually how my parents met. I learned to get my school work done in a timely manner as I would miss whole weeks at a time, which probably made me a good project manager and organizer.

I thought I would study architecture in college, but one of my first campus tours led me past a race car in the lobby of the engineering department, and I was hooked. I had always tagged after my older brother as he took apart his car every summer. I was definitely a kid that made things, took them apart and redesigned how they went back together. In hindsight, it seems pretty clear that I was meant for mechanical engineering. In the 1980s, engineering was still 90 percent men at least. Being one of three or four women in the ME department was interesting, but the guys were great.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

My husband, Scott, and I were study partners at LSU and married right after graduation. We had worked together before and recognized our complementary skills years earlier. For us to start a company together wasn’t too big of a stretch. I brought my organizational and business background, he’s the creative visionary and we both had spent years troubleshooting equipment. He was looking for molders in this part of the country and saw how few there were. It was a market that needed more options. Right from the start the plan was to use automation and science to build robust processes and outcomes. We were very clear in what we wanted to accomplish.

After 18 years, Noble Plastics still provides injection molding services to make plastic parts, but we have added product development services for inventors or companies to modernize or convert their products into plastics. Also, a few years ago we became FANUC Robotic integrators, so we can design and build industrial automation systems for others as we have been doing for ourselves for 16 years.

We have an amazing team of designers and engineers, technicians, and operators. Whenever we would be visited and asked what we do, we struggled to get a description into a short sentence. Our mantra really sums up the driving force that builds our enthusiasm and tenacity for product improvement: Dream It. Make It.

We’ve been successful attracting and keeping talent by sharing with them our vision and goals and making sure theirs are aligned with the company. When we do a good job of that, retention is easy. When we do a poor job communicating with or engaging staff in the value of the work they perform, it is tougher. I think leadership in the company has to drive shared purpose and understanding at all levels to be effective.

I am an avid reader, and lately my reading has been focused on leadership and development of our team. The 4 Disciplines of Execution by McChesney, Covey, and Huling has an embarrassingly high number of sticky tabs on the pages that have helped move us from a basic lean initiative into a team driven by metrics and process. We are data geeks after all, so using technology not just to monitor but to predict success or variation is truly part of our DNA.