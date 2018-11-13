Sky High president and founder Brittany Hebert will be the guest speaker for the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's final Women in Business breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ballroom of Broussard, 405 Albertson Parkway.
Hebert, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate, will discuss her experiences as a professional woman in today's hectic world. Sky High bring communities together through fundraising events to provide comfort, fund research and help children fighting pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions.
"She's the perfect person to speak on hustle because she realized (charity work) is something she wanted to do and founded Sky High," said Stacy Romero, community development manager for the Broussard Chamber of Commerce. "She knows what it means to hustle, take your passion and grow something around it and really make a difference."
Admission is $40 for chamber members and $45 for non-members.