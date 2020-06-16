The threat of COVID-19 has led to cancellation of another signature tourism event in Iberia Parish.
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association said in a letter released on Facebook recently and sent to the Acadiana Advocate on Tuesday that this year’s 79th festival, scheduled for Sept. 24-27, won’t happen — not in 2020.
“The hardships imposed upon our farmers and the many people involved from around the State of Louisiana cannot be overlooked,” the letter signed by the association’s board of directors said. “Financial and health issues due to the Covid-19 virus must be considered in these unprecedented times.”
Festival spokeswoman Lisa Duhe Lourd said the pandemic posed myriad hardships on festival coordinators and posed potential health threats that included a second wave of the novel coronavirus in the fall.
Parishes could not host beauty pageants that would have sent competitors to the Sugar Cane Festival Pageant, she said, which kept the organization from selecting its own queen. That affected other festival events.
Sponsorships were uncertain and ultimately, she said, the totality of problems became insurmountable. The annual festival, held downtown, typically includes parades, an art show, cooking contests, a flower show and more.
“There have been quite a few disappointed folks,” Lourd said.
Previously, the festival was canceled only during World War II and was rescheduled because of Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Fran Thibodeaux, director of Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Sugar Cane Festival is one of the parish’s largest tourism events, but there is hope that the World Championship Gumbo Cook-off, organized by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, may occur as scheduled Oct. 10-11.
She said organizers of most of the fall events in Iberia are waiting for state clarification about Phase 3 in the COVID-19 reopening plan. Those directions should be revealed July 1.
Janet Faulk-Gonzalez, chamber president and CEO, said plans are moving forward for the 31st annual cook-off event, although the chamber knows it cannot generate the attendance numbers it has enjoyed in the past. She said the cook-off generates about 20,000 t0 25,000 participants.
“We are still optimistic,” she said as she awaited state guidelines for public events. “It’s difficult to be a planner when you have no information.”
She said the gumbo cook-off, held in New Iberia’s historic district, “generally pulls visitors from around the country and world.”
Thibodeaux said the Convention & Visitors Bureau, which reopened to the public last week, has been fielding calls from out-of-town people who are interested in tourism sites in the parish.
“We are getting calls. The phone is ringing,” she said. “People want to travel.”