Dupré Logistics has expanded its shop and services in Pecos, Texas, to meet growing demand.
Dupré has been operating in the west Texas area since late 2014, and the new facility, which is four times the size of its predecessor, will open at noon Monday.
The maintenance facility will service and maintain the Dupré fleet and will open for business to other Class 8 providers in the region. Along with the new and larger maintenance facility, Dupré is also building a housing unit to accommodate nonindigenous workers in light of the severe housing shortage in the area.
“For our company to be successful, it’s critical that we have adequate support for our fleet,” said Dominic Dupré, director of operations, crude oil group. “A major key to the success of our business in this area is the ability to maintain our equipment adequately and quickly. The combination of a dry, dusty environment and subpar road conditions creates an unforgiving environment for a tractor and trailer.”
Dupré operates across Texas and southeast New Mexico hauling raw crude oil from the wellhead to pipeline injection sites and rail facilities. In the West Texas region, Dupré currently employs 40 drivers and plans to hire more.
“We’ve created similar shops open to the public in a few other spots across the country, but based on the demand in Pecos — and the distance to other maintenance shops, we believe our new facility will be beneficial to the region and save other fleets time and money,” said Scott Allen, director of fleet assets and maintenance.