In the Acadiana region's Trust Your Crazy Idea Challenge Teurlings Catholic High School topped two-time state champ Acadiana High School Thursday night and will represent Acadiana in the state finals later this month.

The event, which is put on by Junior Achievement of Acadiana and Saints quarterback Drew Brees' Brees Dream Foundation, features student teams of two to four spend six months learning about starting and running their own business from companies from across Acadiana. From these mentors, which included groups like HOME Bank, Step Up Acadiana and the Zayo Group, students learned how businesses are run, how to create a business plan and how to pitch their business plan to a bank while applying for a loan.

This was followed by a few rounds of "Shark Tank"-style pitch competitions that culminated at the LITE Center in which five teams pitched their hypothetical businesses to local business leaders. Business pitches included a pizza-by-the-slice restaurant, an agency to help athletes find work after their playing careers end, an automated lawnmower akin to a Roomba and an app to help teenage girls learn to makeup skills.

"Today we celebrate students whose creativity and innovation have inspired us and whose vision will shaped the future," Brees said in a prerecorded message. "We are so proud of the hard work and commitment these students have demonstrated over the past year. Every one of them have achieved great things by believing in themselves and trusting their crazy ideas."

Hailey Privat, Olivia Leonard and Emma Lemaire with Teurlings Catholic was declared the winner with their "Plan Pals" idea, an app that helps people with similar interest meet and find new friends. The group won 5,000 in scholarship money and $2,500 for their schools.

"This feels wonderful," Privat said. "All of our hard work and dedication paid off. We started off a little scratchy. Our first idea was sandpaper socks that exfoliate while you walk, but we threw that out.

"Then, because Olivia and I are both from non-feeder schools, when we go to college we might have a hard time making new friends and that's where our idea came from."

Adelina Duhon and Kathryn Carrere from Acadiana High School won second place with their MOE-The Automated Lawnmower idea, and Isabel Landry, Sarah Roth, Lelia Veneable and Evie Talbot from Schools of the Sacred Heart won third place with their Make-You-Up makeup app. Each group won $2,500 each in scholarship money.

The Teurlings will compete in the state finals, set for 1 p.m. March 19 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union. The winning team there will win $10,000 in scholarship money and $2,500 for their schools with the three runners up netting $5,000 in scholarship funds and $2,500 for their schools.