Iberiabank Corp. on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $100.1 million.
The Lafayette-based bank said it had earnings of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.72 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $378.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $303 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.3 million.
Iberiabank shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.
