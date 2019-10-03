Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines will seasonally suspend its flights out of Lafayette Regional Airport Nov. 11, an airlines spokesman said.
The Denver-based airline, which announced just a year ago it would offer flights out of Lafayette, will resume flights out of Lafayette in the first quarter of 2020, Picou said.
“We appreciate the support for our service from the community and airport and will evaluate our options from LFT in 2020,” spokesman Zach Kramer said.
Frontier just recently shifted its seasonal flight offerings in August when it suspended its direct flights to Orlando Aug. 10 in favor of direct flights to Denver. The flights were scheduled on Mondays and Fridays.
The airport has reported a year-over-year increase in passengers flying out of Lafayette for 17 of the last 18 months, according to the airport's website.
Frontier announced in July 2018 low-fare flights to those two cities at prices starting at $39 one way. The move followed United Airlines' attempt to provide service between Lafayette and Denver that began in August 2014 and ended 11 months later in favor of bulking up its seat offerings between Lafayette and Houston.
Last week Frontier announced a season hiatus starting in November for flights out of Birmingham, Alabama, and Tulsa a year after offering flights to Philadelphia, Denver and Orlando. It earlier made a similar announcement in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last month Frontier announced international direct flights out of Newark, New Jersey. It delivers low-fare flights to over 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico.