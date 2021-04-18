Paul Morgan and his wife of 47 years, Mary, still live in the doublewide trailer they put on the property they bought in 2016 at the end of Calvin Abadie Road in Carencro.

He bought it back then because it was away from everything — traffic, noise, you name it. It’s in a secluded setting.

But now that property is now maybe the closest home to the Amazon fulfillment center that’s under construction and will continue to be for likely another eight months. The Morgans and others who live just east of Interstate 49 — along with city officials there — are preparing for significant changes once that 1-million-square-foot operation with its 500 anticipated employees opens at the end of the year, but those around it say their lives have already changed for the worse.

An increase in traffic is a major concern after it opens, but Morgan says he and other neighbors are already seeing it. Truck drivers have incorrectly turned off Sonnier Road on to his street, thinking it was an entrance to the Amazon site, and were forced to back all the way up to correct the error.

Then there’s the noise.

“I still love my place even with Amazon being built next to it, but it’s a big change,” said Morgan, 73, who noted that his back porch is 40 feet from the property line. “We love our place and wouldn’t move even if they asked us to, but we’ll have to see. The more it goes on, the more aggravated, I guess, everybody gets. It just seems like Amazon has done absolutely what they wanted to do when they got here.”

Traffic is a big concern for city and state Department of Transportation and Development officials once it opens, even with the plans that were already place to upgrade Hector Connoly Road between Interstate 49 and the roundabout. Amazon will route its truck traffic south to the exit at Gloria Switch Road, city manager Don Chauvin said, but it’s the employee traffic that will likely put more stress on an intersection that may be outdated.

Data from the Carencro Police Department shows the number of crashes at that intersection have exploded since 2016. That year police handled only five, but three years later that total jumped to 37, chief David Anderson said. The department has handled 17 already this year.

And crashes on the other side of I-49, he noted, are also a problem, like the double fatality recently.

“Carencro is growing and growing very fast,” Anderson said. “I think there are some things that DOTD can help us on and to try and lower those crash numbers. Carencro has been asking for DOTD to put up a light at Hector Connoly and Northeast Frontage Road, but they simply won’t do it. We have got to have at least the same numbers as Gloria Switch and the Frontage Road.”

City and state officials are definitely in catch up mode to handle what will come once that facility opens. City and state officials listened to residents’ concerns during a March public meeting hosted by the Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said during the meeting that traffic on the frontage road south of Hector Connoly Road is so bad “you’re taking you life in your own hands there on a daily basis,” KLFY reported.

Work is slated for that intersection and along with the Gloria Switch Road and Pont Des Mouton Road exits for later this year, a DOTD spokesperson said, but whether it’s enough to handle the influx of traffic is unknown, Chauvin said. Compounding the issue is any more work has to get federal approval since the frontage road is part of the interstate highway system.

“Despite the fact that we would like a light at that intersection for crossing the frontage road, it hasn’t been studied and approved by the feds,” he said. “Even DOTD can’t move forward with that. It seems like (the changes) will help. The studies they based these modifications on was done in 2017. We’ve had additional commercial development since then. It needs to be an ongoing study of that intersection to improve it.”

Work on that intersection will include a left turning lane for westbound traffic turning south to the frontage road, a right-turn lane for southbound traffic turning right onto Hector Connoly Road, a seven-foot shoulder on the right lane of the frontage road south of Hector Connoly and a raised interior in the traffic circle.

The problem is the amount of traffic coming from the north from LA 1252, Anderson said. For residents in the Arnaudville area and other communities to shop, that road is their entry point to the city and their access to I-49.

“We need to seriously look at that intersection and what we can do to alleviate some of the crashes,” Anderson said. “We need to stop traffic coming across. The majority of our crashes are right angle crashes. It’s people making a left from Hector Connoly onto the frontage roads and going straight across.”

Plans also include widening Sonnier Road at the frontage road intersection.

At the site, plans calls for sound walls around the facility, which could not come soon enough, Morgan and others who live nearby say.

Larry Swearingen, another Calvin Abadie Road resident who has been there 11 years, calls 911 per the city's instructions when the noise from construction gets too loud or wakes him or his wife up in the middle of the night. Once it was the beeping from the concrete trucks backing up at 3 a.m.

The noise is unbearable and at all hours of the night, said Swearingen, a corporate pilot who works a varied schedule. He and his neighbors, he said, were not told the global online retailer would soon be their neighbor.

Chauvin or other city officials have at times come out with a decibel meter and test it and notify the contractor. The contractor is on notice and will be given citations for violations, the city manager said.

“We’ve had nights where it’s just been a nightmare,” Swearingen said. “We get noise all day long. Those guys, they get to go home at night. The night crew works all night. We get all the night stuff. We don’t get a break. This thing happened with no regard for us and what we might have to put up with. I don’t care if it was a one-person neighborhood — you can’t do that to people.”