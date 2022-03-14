Lafayette businessman Herb Schilling will be honored at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association’s 25th annual Spring Gala on March 26.
Schilling, president of Schilling Distributing Company, talked about his time with the university, then known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana, with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. His mother was a professor of social sciences there, and his family arrived in Lafayette in the 1920s when his father played and later was co-owner of the Lafayette White Sox minor league baseball team.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“The university has been a part of my life from birth,” Schilling said.
Schilling loved baseball but took up golf and became a four-year letterman at the USL golf team. He graduated in 1972 with a degree in business management.
Schilling Distributing is Lafayette’s only locally owned alcohol distributor and has over 1,500 retail accounts in Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes with a full beverage portfolio. They employ over 140.
He has been an active entrepreneur, launching diverse endeavors such as Pelican Park in Carencro, as well as investing in Supreme Rice Mill, Fairway Logistics, Acadiana Waste Services and International Trucks of Acadiana.
Schilling will donate two tickets to The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National with lodging and meals, including access to the Berckmans Place, the spot where the VIPs hang out to watch the tournament.