Uncle Luck's Express Cafe, originally located at 116 E. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette, reopened Monday in a Chevron station at 930 Veterans Drive in Carencro.

A home inspector, motivational speaker and comedian, Shawn "Uncle Luck" Bernard first opened Uncle Luck's Cajun and Creole Kitchen in Parc Rowe in early 2019, but it closed suddenly in September.

"I decided downtown had its limitations that didn't work with what we wanted to do," he said. "I want to one day franchise the brand, and having a drive-thru and parking was a better fit for my vision of Uncle Luck's."

The restaurant has moved away from a buffet style and has transitioned to a traditional a la carte menu and daily plate lunches. Some of their specialties include Uncle Luck's Chicken, which is fried chicken covered in a special sweet sauce, the Uncle Luck's Burger and the Uncle Luck's Hamburger Steak.