Uncle Luck's Express Cafe, originally located at 116 E. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette, reopened Monday in a Chevron station at 930 Veterans Drive in Carencro.
A home inspector, motivational speaker and comedian, Shawn "Uncle Luck" Bernard first opened Uncle Luck's Cajun and Creole Kitchen in Parc Rowe in early 2019, but it closed suddenly in September.
"I decided downtown had its limitations that didn't work with what we wanted to do," he said. "I want to one day franchise the brand, and having a drive-thru and parking was a better fit for my vision of Uncle Luck's."
The restaurant has moved away from a buffet style and has transitioned to a traditional a la carte menu and daily plate lunches. Some of their specialties include Uncle Luck's Chicken, which is fried chicken covered in a special sweet sauce, the Uncle Luck's Burger and the Uncle Luck's Hamburger Steak.
Acadiana Business Today: Louisiana's GDP grew faster than the national average during July-September 2019; Burger King to be built at corner of Johnston Street, Broadmoor Boulevard
Louisiana posted growth of 2.9% during third quarter in 2019, compared to the previous quarter, slightly higher than the national average of 2…
A Burger King will open in front of the Time Plaza shopping center on Johnston Street.
Uncle Luck's Express Cafe, originally located at 116 E. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette, reopened Monday in a Chevron station at 930 Veter…
A 118-unit apartment complex in Youngsville has sold for $8.3 million, records show.
Sharane Adams Gott, longtime president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana, has retired.
Nevada casino operator Eldorado Resorts, which runs the Belle of Baton Rouge, is buying Caesars Entertainment Corp., which operates the Harrah…