Dirty politics might seem to be getting dirtier by the day, but you can go back to 1800 for the first reported case to find that.
It's led to politically divided public discourse from the national level on down. But there's a way to keep things civil, said Jaci Russo and Craig Wall, both of Lafayette who were trained in the techniques of debate in high school and believe that the skills students learn in debate class prepares them for the rigors of life and the civic challenges.
Both spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Russo, co-founder of Brand Russo, is a brand strategist with more than 25 years of experience who began her career at Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles. She has published several books on branding and provides media management for local, regional and national clients.
Wall is a history teacher and speech and debate coach at Teurlings Catholic High School. He has also been a radio DJ for the past 26 years and is currently a radio announcer at Mustang 107.1 and host of the Saturday morning “Country Roots” program. Craig has been named Teacher of the Year several times.
Both were inspired by teachers they had in high school.
