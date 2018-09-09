BATON ROUGE AREA
Louisiana Public Broadcasting has named Christina Melton as deputy director.
Melton has been director of special projects, been with LPB for 17 years and has 25 years of experience in documentary film production, news and corporate communications in public broadcasting, commercial television and business. Melton will oversee development of new content across existing and emerging platforms, expand collaborations with Louisiana content producers, enhance LPB’s commitment to early childhood educational development and deepen community support and engagement.
LSU Press and The Southern Review appointed Sacha Idell as the co-editor and prose editor for the literary journal.
The northern California native earned his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Arkansas, where he was a Walton Fellow and a fiction editor for The Arkansas International. Idell’s writing has appeared in national publications such as the Chicago Tribune, New England Review and Ploughshares, while his translations of Japanese writers like Kyusaku Yumeno and Toshiro Sasaki can be found in Asymptote and The Literary Review. Idell was a 2018 finalist for the Lamar York Prize for fiction, with work published or forthcoming in Electric Literature, The Saturday Evening Post and Gulf Coast.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced that retired Judge Marion F. Edwards has been named as Louisiana's first state judicial outreach liaison, joining 14 states with such a position.
The liaison is a specialized judge whose role is to provide education, training and technical assistance on traffic-related matters to judges and court personnel throughout the state. The commission recently provided funding to the Louisiana Judicial College for the purpose of getting a state judicial outreach liaison.
Edwards was elected to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans in 1998 and served as chief judge from 2010 until his retirement in 2012. Since his retirement, the Louisiana Supreme Court has selected Edwards to fill numerous pro tempore and ad hoc positions across the state. He was first elected to the bench in 1997 in the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish, where he had been an assistant district attorney and first assistant for over 22 years.