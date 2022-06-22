The Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s local COVID response was recognized as the Best Project or Policy Analysis Supporting Federal, State or Local Initiatives by the Council for Community and Economic Research and the LMI Institute.
The C2ER awards program recognizes the contribution of research activities to the success of local, regional or state community, economic and workforce development initiatives.
Once the statewide stay-at-home order was issued on March 23, 2020, representatives from LEDA and Lafayette Consolidated Government acted quickly. Within days, LEDA established remote connectivity with LCG, developed a comprehensive resource guide and trained staff to remotely answer calls made to LCG’s 311 system beginning March 30.
More than a dozen LEDA employees answered calls to provide the most current COVID information including where to find PPE, unemployment filings for businesses and employees, SBA loan application assistance, reopening and operation guidelines, and Lafayette’s Safe Shop program. In the seven months the hotline was open, LEDA answered 1,626 direct calls.
“LEDA has a long history of working diligently to provide the best information and resources to our business community,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “This initiative and partnership with LCG are a stellar example of LEDA’s staff anticipating the needs of our businesses and working quickly to meet those needs.”
“LCG’s partnership with LEDA was central to helping our nonessential businesses reopen while following health and safety protocols, our number one priority. We congratulate LEDA on their well-deserved award,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.