Only a sophomore at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Judy Daniels was ready to stand firm with other about 14 other students of color who wanted to be heard that day in 1970.
The student union had just been built, and she and others camped on the second floor of the Evangeline Room as a form of protest to be able to be recognized as part of the university.
So she made a sign: “Sit in. Do Not Disturb.” And with no tape nearby, she used the gum she was chewing to attach it to the door.
They closed the door and prayed as the evening hours approached.
“We were scared but we were determined,” said Daniels, a Lafayette native who went on to a decades-long career in higher education. “I remember a friend of mine said, ‘If somebody wants to leave, please leave.’ We said we were going to stay. Our issue was (president) Dr. (Clyde) Rougeou refused to meet with us. We were left with no option except to protest in some way.”
She and the group remained there until the around 4 a.m., Daniels recalled, until Raymond Blanco, USL's dean of men at the time, arrived and told security to back off. He listened to their requests for about an hour and agreed to meet with someone form their group.
“We exhausted, scared and didn’t have a plan B,” she said. “He was so open and understanding. Later on we met, and he agreed to work with us. It was an amazing experience and my first real encounter with him. He was a football coach but a wonderful man who was tremendously student-focused.”
Daniels, who was eventually hired by Blanco and later served in that same capacity as dean of students at Nicholls State University, was honored as one of two recipients of the Trailblazer Award during the United Way’s Women Who Mean Business Awards Thursday.
The Trailblazer Award honors retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.
Others honored Thursday were:
- Jennifer Angelle, Partner and Business Manager of Angelle Partners / Owner of Hugs from Heaven
- Sheri Bienvenue, Office Manager at Veris Global
- Ann Hardy, Retired Educator (Trailblazer Honoree)
- Mary Morrison, Student Success Advisor at South Louisiana Community College; President, Lafayette Parish School Board
- Sylvia M. Oats, Nurse Practitioner at The Gastro Clinic
- Melinda Taylor, Executive Director at Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
- Amy Thibodeaux, President & CEO, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Kacee S. Thompson, Director at Hospice of Acadiana Foundation
- Veronica L. Williams, Clerk of the Council at Lafayette Consolidated Government
The honorees were selected as finalists out of more than 100 nominations submitted from UWA’s service areas of Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.