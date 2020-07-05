Fenstermaker has promoted Hannah Link to human resource manager.
Link was talent acquisition manager and started with the company in 2011 as an HR generalist, administering compensation and benefits and managing recruitment and orientation efforts. She previously worked for several years with in-home health care provider LHC Group.
Maniko Barthelemy, an instructor in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Department of Communication, has been named as an associate director on the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ board of directors.
The New Orleans native teaches classes in television production and media professionalism. Barthelemy earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in film and video production from American University. She also holds an associate degree in criminal justice and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Sam Hanna Jr., president and publisher of The Ouachita Citizen in Monroe/West Monroe, was named president of the Louisiana Press Association.
Others taking office are President-elect Mary Terry, general manager of the southeast region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the (St. Martinville) Teche News, (Franklin and St. Mary) Banner-Tribune, (Morgan City) Daily-Review, and (Pierre Part) Bayou Pioneer; and Secretary-Treasurer McHugh David, publisher and editor of the Livingston Parish News.
Elected to three-year board terms were Darrell Guillory, publisher of The Eunice News and CEO of Louisiana State Newspapers, which publishes 21 other newspapers in Louisiana; Steve Colwell, general manager of the Natchitoches Times and Natchitoches Times Newspapers, which publishes nine newspapers and three specialty publications in Louisiana; and David Specht, president of Specht Newspapers, publishing the Bossier Press Tribune and Minden Press Herald.
Continuing to serve on the board are Dan Shea, chairman of Georges Media Group, which publishes The Advocate in Baton Rouge and Acadiana, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, St. Tammany Farmer in Covington, St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman in Clinton; Wilbur Reynaud, publisher of Lutcher-Vacherie News Examiner-Enterprise; Norris Babin, co-publisher and editor, Plaquemines Gazette and St. Bernard Voice; and Barbara Leader, editor of the (Monroe) News-Star, Shreveport Times and (Alexandria) Town Talk, as well as for the USA Today Network of Louisiana.
Renette Dejoie-Hall, president and publisher of the Louisiana Weekly in New Orleans, will serve as past president.
Elected to fill open seats with unexpired terms on the board were Marc Richard, vice president/director of Newspaper Service Co., which publishes the Ruston Daily Leader and Jennings Daily News; and Garland Forman, general manager of the north region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the Ville Platte Gazette, Basile Weekly, Kinder Courier, Oakdale Journal, Richland Beacon News in Rayville, Caldwell Watchman in Columbia, West Carroll Gazette in Oak Grove and Tensas Gazette in St. Joseph.