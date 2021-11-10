The Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil & Gas Exposition will return its biennial show to Lafayette in 2022, the organization’s governing board has decided.
The show is scheduled for Oct. 19-21 at the Cajundome Arena and Convention Center. This will be the first LAGCOE show in Lafayette since 2017. The show moved to New Orleans in 2019 and was postponed in 2021 because of the pandemic.
“Oil and gas continues to be a significant part of our local economy. From exploration and production to well servicing and transportation, Lafayette embraces our oil and gas industry. Lafayette is LAGCOE’s home, and we welcome them back and we will continue to work with them for years to come,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in an prepared statement.
“We are excited about the opportunity to get them back, where they belong. We want it to be back to what it was in its heyday,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel. He said conversations about returning the show to Lafayette have been continuing for the past couple of months, with “a great commitment by our mayor-president, who started the conversation.”
The show was created in 1953 and was a fixture in Lafayette through 2017. LAGCOE had record attendance in 2013 and 2015, with turnout around 16,000 to 17,000. But a downturn in oil and gas commodity prices sent the energy industry reeling after that, which eroded attendance and support in 2017.
LAGCOE’s board moved the show to New Orleans in 2019, where it had ample space at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, good flight connections at the Louis Armstrong International Airport and more available hotel rooms. But attendance continued to drop, as LAGCOE for the first time charged admission while oil and gas prices remained low.
Sara Bourque, LAGCOE’s executive director, said the 2022 show will be different from others, reflecting changes in the energy industry as well as the need to provide new solutions for companies. She said LAGCOE is designing the show to “put exhibitors at the center of attention.”
“We are excited to return to Lafayette and will galvanize the best and brightest of the energy sector but also become more sustainable and welcome geothermal and wind,” said Gary Landry, LAGCOE chairman.
Exhibitors had risen to about 450 during the previous decade, when many exhibits were placed in the parking area around the Cajundome. By keeping the show all indoors, with controlled temperatures and no threat from rain, the number of exhibit spaces will drop to about 250.
Bourque said a “Transform LAGCOE” initiative drove many of suggested changes. She said there will be exhibition “neighborhoods,” with similar exhibitors staged in the same areas.
Bourque said Louisiana food, culture and music will be showcased at the show.
She said the new, expanded terminal at the Lafayette Regional Airport should make flights to and from LAGCOE easier than in years past.
Berthelot said the show, presented during the week, should boost hotel stays in the region. She said weekend hotel stays have been robust, but midweek stays have trailed behind.
Bourque said there will be an admission charge, which is consistent with other trade shows in the region.
In a second development, LAGCOE will present a new oil and gas event, an executive summit powered by LAGCOE, on March 16-17 at the Houston Club, 910 Louisiana Street. The event will be an “intimate, exclusive setting for C-suite and senior decisionmakers. She said the LAGOE show will be offered in even-numbered years, and, moving forward after the 2022 executive summer, that executive event will be offered in some form during odd-numbered years.
Bourque joined LAGCOE as executive director in August. On Nov. 1, LAGCOE moved its offices from the Heyman Building No. 7 in the Oil Center to The Harding Center, 1018 Harding St., also in the Oil Center.