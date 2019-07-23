Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Cameron: 251845, JB Watkins, July 17, Black Bayou, Robertson Energy, S 51 D 22' 04" E 23,733.81 FROM USC&GS MON "SPOIL 1933", SEC 17-T12S-R12W. PBHL: S 89 D 02' 11" E 150.43' FROM THE SURF LOC IN SEC 17-T12S-R12W.
DeSoto: 251836, RRBB Litton RA SU; Litton, July 15, Red River-Bull Bayou, Perry Point, 126' FEL 7 210' FSL, SECTION 1-T11N-R11W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251501-EXPIRED).
DeSoto: 251837, RRBB Litton RA SU; Ruffin, July 15, Red River-Bull Bayou, Perry Point, 1671' FEL & 880' FSL, SECTION 1-T11N-R11W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL # 251505-EXPIRED).
DeSoto: 251842, HA RA SUC; Shirey A 21 HZ, July 15, Belle Bower, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FNL & 549' FEL, SEC 20-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 380' FWL, SEC 21-T13N-R16W.
DeSoto: 251843, HA RA SUC; Shirey A 17-8 HC, July 15, Belle Bower, Comstock Oil & Gas, 250' FNL & 565' FEL, SEC 20-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 440' FEL, SEC 8-T13N-R16W.
LaSalle: 251844, Placid Fee SWB, July 15, Trout Creek, Munoco Co., 200' FNL & 900' FWL OF THE NW/4 OF THE NW/4, SEC 36-T08N-R02E.
Red River: 251838, HA RB SUII, Yves Lelong 32-5 HC, July 15, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 978' FWL & 397' FNL OF SEC 32-T12N-R10W. PBHL: 1434' FWL & 230' FSL OF SEC 5-T11N-R10W.
Red River: 251839, HA RB SUII, Allbritton 32-5 HC, July 15, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 2399' FEL & 382' FSL OF SEC 29-T12N-R10W. PBHL: 2146' FEL & 230' FSL OF SEC 5-T11N-R10W.
Red River: 251840, HA RB SUII, Allbritton 32-5 HC, July 15, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 2424' FSL & 392' FSL OF SEC 29-T12N-R10W. PBHL: 2293' FWL & 230' FSL OF SEC 5-T11N-R10W.
Red River: 251841, HA RB SUDD, Dupree Land 28H, July 15, Gahagan, Brix Operating LLC, 410' FSL & 718' FWL OF SEC 21-T13N-R10W. PBHL: 1983' FNL & 527' FWL OF SEC 33-T13N-R10W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|232
|234
|Evangeline
|0
|132
|132
|Iberia
|3
|70
|73
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|53
|55
|Lafayette
|1
|27
|28
|St. Landry
|1
|78
|79
|St. Martin
|1
|68
|69
|St. Mary
|0
|178
|178
|Vermilion
|5
|136
|141
