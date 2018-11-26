One Acadiana-area chamber of commerce director was named officer and two more were named to the board of directors for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives for 2019.

Jeremy Hidalgo, president and CEO for the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, was named treasurer for the group, and St. Landry chamber president and CEO Raquella Manuel and Acadia Parish chamber president and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux were named to the board.

Paula Ramsey, vice president of the Chamber Southwest/Southwest LA Economic Development Alliance in Lake Charles, was named president.

LACCE and its board represent chambers of commerce from across the state and is the only statewide association formed for the advancement of local chambers, chamber executives and staff.

Its membership includes fifty chambers of commerce in Louisiana, representing over ten thousand businesses and over one hundred thousand employees.