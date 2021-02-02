The recent sugar cane harvest in Louisiana is going to set a record with almost 2 million tons, LSU AgCenter officials said.
The harvest that began in September and continued for almost 125 straight days in some areas will average 232 pounds per ton of cane, sugar cane specialist Kenneth Gravois said. It also has resulted in 8,350 pounds per acre, which was an excellent outcome.
Dry weather was a big reason for the big harvest, he said, and the fact that most of the planting was done by the time Hurricane Laura hit in August. That came despite some delays due to hurricanes and issues with getting imported workers into the country.
“We’re going to produce almost 2 million tons of sugar,” Gravois said. “That’s a record for Louisiana. That (125 days) is a good problem. That means we had a big crop.”
The state’s 496,300 acres in 2020 will probably exceed 500,000 in 2021, he said, with expansion in the northern and western parts of the cane-growing region. Acreage has decreased in some areas such as Lafayette, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes along with some of the River Parishes, he said, but those reductions have been offset by increases in Rapides, Avoyelles, St. Landry and Vermilion.
Stuart Gauthier, LSU AgCenter agent in St. Martin Parish, said farmers in the area are pleased with results from 2020. Tonnage there average 34-36 per acre with an average yield of 220 pounds of sugar per ton of cane.
“For a lot of our farmers, it will be one of the better years,” Gauthier said. “We were fortunate, considering everything we went through this year. It’s been pretty unremarkable in terms of freezing.”
Blair Hebert, LSU AgCenter agent in Iberia Parish, said this crop surpassed the 2019 crop. There were losses in areas along the coast from storm damage, he said, but most farmers are pleased with their outcome.
“We had respectable sugar and tonnage,” Hebert said, adding that he was surprised by the results after the crop went through several storms. “This crop has certainly surpassed the yields that I thought it would make after the tropical weather.”
The grinding season, however, has taken its toll on the farmers.
“One hundred and twenty days of wear and tear on you is physically and emotionally difficult,” Hebert said. “You cannot say enough about the resilience of our local sugar cane farmers.”