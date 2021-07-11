Missy Bienvenu Andrade, who has served as chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs in Acadiana for the past three years, has been named by Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana as its first chief impact officer.
She will oversee fundraising and marketing to raise awareness and grow the statewide organization. She also will serve on the executive committee for each Boys & Girls Clubs chapter and work to develop new strategic alliances within the communities served.
Andrade oversaw operations in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion and Lafayette parishes. An executive search for Andrade’s replacement is underway and she will assist in the transition to new leadership over the next six weeks. She managed a $2 million budget and expanded to a sixth club site to serve nearly 5,000 youth in the region. Andrade led the expansion into two new regions in Lake Charles and next year in Natchitoches. Andrade previously served as vice president of investor relations and development at One Acadiana.
"Young people across our state deserve access to safe, high quality after-school and summer programs and I look forward to working with our Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana board, regional club boards, and local organizations to support those efforts and to expand our reach and impact,” Andrade said
"It is the strategic vision of Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana to expand the reach of youth programming to more children in Louisiana that need positive mentors and a safe place to grow and learn after school and during the summer," said Brach Myers, chairman of the state organization.
Christopher K. Ralston, a litigation partner and litigation group coordinator at Phelps Dunbar LLP in New Orleans, has been elected 2021-22 president of the Louisiana Bar Foundation.
Other officers are Vice President Alan G. Brackett, managing member of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett in New Orleans; Treasurer Deidre Deculus Robert, executive counsel for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge; and Secretary John C. Davidson of Alexandria, Ninth Judicial District judge in Rapides Parish.
New board members are Dana M. Douglas, Colleen C. Jarrot, Ashley Kelton “Kelly” Longwell and Michael J. Mestayer, all of New Orleans; Stephen I. Dwyer, Metairie; and Adrienne D. White, Mansfield.
Other members of the 2021-22 board are Patricia Bonneau, Mandeville; Guy E. Bradberry, Lake Charles; Charles “Chuck” Bourque Jr., Houma; Edmund J. Giering IV and Harry J. “Skip” Philips Jr., both Baton Rouge; Wendy E.W. Giovingo, Monroe; Julie M. Lafargue and H. Minor Pipes III, both New Orleans; John C. Nickelson, Shreveport; Maggie T. Simar, St. Martinville; Ray S. Steib Jr., Gretna; David E. Verlander III, Monroe; and Zebulon M. Winstead, Alexandria.
Graham H. Ryan, a partner in the New Orleans office of Jones Walker LLP, was installed to chair the Louisiana State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Other officers are Chair-Elect Danielle L. Borel, a partner in the Baton Rouge office of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP; Secretary Senae D. Hall, an assistant district attorney in the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in Shreveport and the human trafficking victims diversion coordinator; Immediate Past Chair Carrie LeBlanc Jones, chief legal officer and general counsel for the Louisiana State Board of Nursing in Baton Rouge.
Members of the council are District 1, Collin R. Melancon, a partner/owner of Mansfield, Melancon, Cranmer & Dick LLC in New Orleans, and Kristen D. Amond, a founding member of Mills & Amond LLP in New Orleans; District 2, Rachal Cox Cassagne, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans, and Rory V. Bellina, an associate in the Metairie office of Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes LLP; District 3, Megan E. Réaux, an associate at Hill & Beyer APLC in Lafayette; District 4, Justin S. Brashear, founder of Brashear Law LLC in Lake Charles; District 5, Loren Shanklin Fleshman, a partner in Smith Shanklin Sosa LLC in Baton Rouge, and Camille E. Walther, a financial adviser with The Walther-duPassage Group at Morgan Stanley in Mandeville; District 6, Joshua J. Dara Jr., an associate at Gold, Weems, Bruser, Sues & Rundell APLC, in Alexandria; District 7, Jessica L. Fitts, a family law attorney with Cummins & Fitts LLC in Monroe; District 8, Elizabeth P. "Liza Beth" Grozinger, an assistant attorney general with the Louisiana Department of Justice, based in the Shreveport; At-Large Representative Justin A. Jack, an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Representative Josef P. Ventulan, staff attorney for Judge Lisa M. Woodruff-White of the Family Court of East Baton Rouge; and Young Lawyer Member/American Bar Association House of Delegates Megan S. Peterson, a partner at Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn LLP in New Orleans.