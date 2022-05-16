Kam Movassaghi is best known in Louisiana as a former secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development under Gov. Mike Foster. Others may know him as an advocate for construction of Interstate 49 South, including the controversial section through Lafayette, or as a civil engineering professor in Lafayette with an accent that is distinctly not Cajun.
What they may not know is the journey that took him from his home country of Iran, across Europe by train and the ocean crossing that brought him to Lafayette in 1960. They also may not know he returned to Iran in the 1970s where he built a business only to be forced to flee during the revolution that brought the Ayatollah Khomeini to power.
Retired now, the 82-year-old Movassaghi resides in Lafayette's River Ranch neighborhood with his wife, Mazie, herself an immigrant from an island off the coast of Honduras who also has a harrowing story about traveling to the United States in a banana boat only to be turned away in Mississippi.
Movassaghi is committing his 82 years of experience and memories to paper, writing his memoirs. He has quite a story to tell.
Long journey to Louisiana
Movassaghi was born in 1940 in Mashad, Iran, at the start of World War II. Iran was neutral but was occupied by allied forces: Russia, Britain and the United States who wanted the country's oil and railroad access to Russia, he said. There was an understanding that the Allies would leave after the war. Russia didn't.
By 1959, Movassaghi had graduated high school and wanted to work as a farmer on the family's land. His father, who didn't have a formal education, wanted better for his only son and insisted he go to college.
"I respected him so much and loved him so much, he wanted me to do it, I was going to do it," Movassaghi said.
When he wasn't accepted into Tehran University where he wanted to study architecture, his father told him, "go where your cousin is.'
"I happened to have a cousin who was in Lafayette, Louisiana," he said.
With credentials in hand and acceptance to Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Movassaghi began a long journey. He took a bus for the first leg of the trip from Iran to Turkey, then the Orient Express train to Munich, Germany. At a German port he boarded a ship to New York, then took a train to New Orleans and finally to Lafayette, arriving in January 1960.
The journey took four months. His father sent two letters in the first few months he was in Lafayette, not knowing how precious they would be. Four months later, Movassaghi's father died.
Movassaghi was even more determined to complete his education, sharing a tiny apartment with his cousin and taking 21-23 hours a semester and 12 in the summer, studying civil engineering because his cousin, an architecture major, insisted they couldn't study the same thing. He earned his bachelor's degree in three years.
"You see how easy life was in those days," Movassaghi said with a chuckle.
The transition to life in the United States had its pitfalls. Friend Joey Durel, former mayor-president of Lafayette, recalled a story Movassaghi once told him. While a student at SLI, Movassaghi spent a summer in New York to earn money for college. He went to several employment agencies seeking "chicken work." Rejected repeatedly, someone finally asked what he meant by chicken work.
Movassaghi said he wanted to wash dishes at a restaurant. Kitchen work, the employment agent said.
"That's what I said. Chicken work," Movassaghi recalled.
Movassaghi followed his bachelor's degree with a master's degree from LSU, took a job in the private sector in New Orleans where he met and married Mazie. Both returned to LSU, she earning a doctorate in French and he a doctorate in civil engineering.
A return home and a revolution
After teaching at LSU for five years, the couple made the decision to move to Iran which was "bursting with development."
"I decided to seek my fortune back home," Movassaghi recalled.
In 1975, the couple and their son moved to Iran where Movassaghi taught at a university and started what would become "a very successful business."
It wouldn't last. By 1978, revolution broke out in Iran resulting in the exile of the western-backed Shah and the rise of an Islamic Republic led by Khomeini.
The revolution made headlines in the U.S. for more than a year after Iranian students in November 1979 stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, took more than 50 Americans hostage and held them for 444 days.
Movassaghi got his wife and son out of Iran. He stayed on to help his brother-in-law, a general in Iran who was on a list to be arrested and likely executed, escape the country.
"We succeeded," he said. "We got him out" by embedding him with a tribal caravan that came and went as it pleased. He and his family moved to California where he just recently died.
Movassaghi walked away from the business he had built in the country of his birth and returned to Louisiana.
"He basically left with the shirt on his back," Bill Fenstermaker, chairman and CEO of Fenstermaker and Associates in Lafayette, said Friday. "He was a fairly wealthy person. That’s amazing that someone could go through that and walk out alive. His life obviously was in jeopardy."
Movassaghi returned to New Orleans in 1979 with his family but couldn't land a job because of U.S. sentiments toward Iranians and the hostage crisis.
A chance meeting at a conference with the dean of the college of engineering landed him a job in 1980 at then University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette. Mazie also was hired at USL and the family settled in Lafayette.
DOTD secretary and the TIMED program
While he was teaching at the university, Louisiana voters in 1989 approved a 4-cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline to fund 16 transportation projects called the TIMED program. When Gov. Mike Foster took office in 1996, the program was stalled. He appointed a task force to study the problem. Movassaghi was on it.
“I came to the conclusion that the structure of the plan was flawed and DOTD was never going to get these projects done as it was promised to the people," he said. "Having a big mouth as I do, I said that in a public meeting.”
Not long after that, Foster, who would describe Movassaghi as a "straight shooter," asked him to be his DOTD secretary. He accepted, serving from 1998-2004, resigning after Kathleen Blanco became governor.
Foster was looking for someone as transportation secretary to represent all of the state, not just one geographical region, Movassaghi's friend and colleague Fenstermaker recalled.
Rusty Cloutier, who worked with Movassaghi advocating for Interstate 49 South, said Movassaghi did his best to maneuver through the bureaucracy of the state government and the agency, where long-serving civil service employees had a lot of power.
"He tried hard to make things happen," Cloutier said. "Kam’s very quiet, he's very methodical, he’s very smart. He tried to understand the system."
Then he changed the system to accelerate the TIMED program.
"I decided that the program wasn’t to be managed at the department," Movassaghi said. "I hired a consultant from outside to come in, to plan, design, execute the job within 10 years."
The contract was signed in 2002 and program managers from state and national companies were hired to keep the internal DOTD bureaucracy at arms-length. Fourteen of the 16 projects in the TIMED program would be completed by 2012.
They included widening the Huey P. Long Bridge across the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish, widening U.S. 90 from Morgan City to Houma and building the Luling bridge over the Mississippi River.
"This is a little braggadocious," he said recently, "but I consider that an accomplishment that I have not seen anything like yet."
After state duty
After leaving the DOTD, Movassaghi went to work for Fenstermaker, as president of the company of more than 300 employees, where he helped build the company's team that includes engineers, surveyors and environmental specialists.
After 10 years, Movassaghi retired in December 2014.
He's had time to reflect on his life, his journey from a 19-year-old in Iran to university professor, from escaping a revolution to becoming DOTD secretary, a journey that's not unfamiliar to many immigrants.
"I didn’t have all those plans," he said. "Things just happened along the way."
The couple, both U.S. citizens, appreciate all that this country has given them.
"We traveled throughout the world and there's no place I would rather live than here in the United States," Mazie Movassaghi said.
Her husband agrees.
"I'm one of the luckiest guys in the world," he said. "Life has been very good. I can't ask for any more."