Public bus service is in Lafayette is now available for employees to reach the Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro.
The Lafayette Transit Service began Monday offering the service, extending its existing route that stopped in front of the Lowe’s store on Gloria Switch Road to transport employees to and from the facility.
The route extension is made possible through coordination and cooperation between LTS, the city of Carencro, and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).
Amazon’s facility will have workers working day shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and night shifts from 6:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
City officials in Carencro have been in negotiations with LTS to fund a route through the city. A route presented to city officials during a meeting earlier this year could run to Amazon and eventually to Hector Connoly Road and then west into the city.
Amazon is expected to employ 500 at the 1-million-square-foot facility, which is expected to be open by the end of the year.
The facility, the first of its kind in Louisiana, will be used to pick, pack and ship bulky items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. It will cover at least 100 acres just north of Guidry Road.