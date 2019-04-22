Taxable sales continued to rise in February in Lafayette Parish with $464 million reported.

So far this year, sales have reached $952 million in the parish, which is up almost 7 percent from a year ago and 8.2 percent from two years ago, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The increase comes after the parish reported the second-highest total sales in 2018 and year-over-year increases in the last 11 months of last year.

“Taxable sales have been on an upswing for the past two years, pointing to steady consumer confidence in the region,” Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA, said.

“When looking at taxable sales in relation to other indicators such as unemployment, home sales, and average weekly wage, Lafayette’s economy is showing strong signs of recovery," he said. "I encourage everyone to continue shopping local to support our retailers and our community.”

Retail sales are also up in neighboring municipalities compared to 2018 — Broussard (12.2 percent), Carencro (12.8 percent), Duson (14.3 percent), Scott (5.4 percent), and Youngsville (11.9 percent). Sales are also up 21.5 percent in unincorporated areas of the parish.

Within the City of Lafayette, total sales are up in the food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, and services categories, ranging from 15.6 percent to 1.3 percent. Apparel and miscellaneous/other are down 2.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.