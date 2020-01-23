After over four years in Grand Coteau, Chicory's Coffee & Café will move into the former Palace Cafe in Opelousas, 135 W. Landry St., and will change its name.

The business will be change its name to Chicory's at the Palace and expand its breakfast and lunch menu and plate lunch selection. It will also keep the building's sign outside as owners Wesley Guidroz and Patricia Lewis will try to keep the history of the restaurant alive.

"It's such an iconic corner," Guidroz said. "A lot of history has happened on that corner in Opelousas. We're trying to merge the history of the Palace Cafe and its atmosphere with our own and our brand that we bring at Chicory's."

The cafe, locate at 219 E. Martin Luther King St. in Grand Coteau, has outgrown the building and become a "logistical nightmare" to navigate, he said. Now at 15 employees, the business will add 10 more with plans open by Mardi Gras.

The cafe will close in the coming weeks, Guidroz said.

"We really love the past 4 1/2 years we've spent in Grand Coteau, but we need more space and we couldn't have asked for a better location," Guidroz said. "We're going to Opelousas not only to make great food but also to try to carry on the legacy of the Palace Cafe."

The Palace Cafe suddenly closed last summer after the granddaughter of its founder, Tina Doucas, sold the restaurant in December 2013 after her husband died of cancer. It remained open for five years but struggled to keep its customer base.

The building is now under a long-term lease through St. Landry Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux.

"I'm really excited," Jagneaux said. "They've run a great restaurant before, and I know they're going to continue running a great restaurant at the Palace. The buzz on Facebook is overwhelming and the people in Opelousas can't wait."

Along with the expanded lunch and breakfast menu comes beignets, even more traditional and modern Cajun dishes including their chicken and sausage gumbo and their full coffee and smoothie menu.