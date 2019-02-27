French software developer Klaxoon's nationwide Teamwork Tour of 16 major U.S. cities will stop in Lafayette on Friday.
Klaxoon, which makes business software used for telecommunication and collaboration, will offer free sessions to business professionals and University of Louisiana at Lafayette students and faculty in the LITE Center parking lot, 537 Cajundome Blvd.
Klaxoon is the full suite of collaborative apps that improves teamwork efficiency, and teams interact through a set of engaging activities such as brainstorms, quizzes, surveys, word clouds, and learning games. Sessions at 8 a.m. and noon will be open to business professionals, and a 10 a.m. session will be for UL students.
"What we try to do is offer insight about teamwork and we think Lafayette is a great place for us to stop for a couple of reasons," said Charles Kergaravant, director of international marketing for Klaxoon. "First, UL is a customer that uses our software, so we want to stop at the LITE Center, but the local business community is vibrant and has a growing tech industry that we believe our suite can help."
Klaxoon has over 1 million users in 120 countries, including major companies like Verizon, AT&T, Nestle and L'Oreal. Its 18-wheeler equipped with software demos has made stopped in Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, and will end the tour in Austin for South by Southwest on March 8-9.
"The Moody College of Business uses Klaxoon, so does the vice president's office for research and some of the research centers at Abdala Hall," said Geoff Stewart, of the Department of Marketing and Hospitality at UL. "The fact that they decided to include us as a stop is really exciting and great for Lafayette."
Stewart said those interested in attending should RSVP by clicking here.