At Jimmy Guidry's Hub City Diner, you'll find affordable and delicious comfort foods that pleases any palate.

But his connection to the restaurant goes back way farther. It started at the age of 10 when his mom bought a Dairy Queen in Opelousas.

Guidry talked about his life in the restaurant business with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

He moved up fast while at that Dairy Queen. He was handling money by the age of 12 and grinding beef and cooking from scratch at 14. He soon realized he enjoyed helping others and working with people.

A graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in marketing, Guidry bartended for a couple of years and got his start at Uncle Pete’s where he befriended another well-known restauranteur, Charlie Goodson, who has remained one of his best friends.

After waiting tables at Beef & Ale, Guidry opened the Brass Rail in 1973 and then a second bar, Mother’s Mantle. He bought Antlers Restaurant in downtown Lafayette.

In 1998, he asked Goodson and asked if anything in the Lafayette area was available for sale. Goodson, who had been an early partner in Hub City Diner with chef Pat Mould and George Graham and knew that Graham may be willing to sell his interest. A deal was made, and Guidry has been the owner of Hub City Diner since 1998.