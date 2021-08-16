Brent Henley, who founded The Pyramid Group, had a life mission to build leaders and improve human performance.
Well-known for leading the SIMSOC: Simulated Society in the Leadership Lafayette program and other organizations, Henley spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast days before he died on Aug. 8 at the age of 63. Henley worked with clients to increase employee performance in sales, customer service, supervision and leadership.
You can listen to their conversation here.
He and Swift discussed the state of work months into the pandemic, a time when many companies can’t find workers and some are reducing hours or what they offer. Businesses can use this time to examine their workforce and how they hire employees, he said.
“This is the best time to examine your corporate values, the things that you believe in and act on every day,” Henley said. “Make sure those values are solid and hire to those values. Don’t deviate from those values because it will be a miserable and horrible experience. Stop hiring people because they can fog a mirror up. Your life will be a lot easier.”
It's also a good time for employers to review how they treat employees, he said. Henley reflected on his own experiences with employers who failed to keep promises, including once when he quit a job on Christmas Eve when he found out the company’s partners declined to give him a bonus in lieu of using those funds to buy another business.
“When you don’t keep promises with employees, you are setting your company up for horrible failure,” Henley said. “If I had stayed with the company, I may have sabotaged their potential. I may not have put the energy into a new project to make sure it was successful.
“When you invest in people, you get better things and you can keep your promises to your clients.”
A native of DeRidder, Henley grew up in Oklahoma and later attended Centenary College with plans to become a United Methodist pastor. He later changed course and got a double degree in sociology and business. He founded The Pyramid Group in 1980.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy, and three children.