Officials at St. Mary Parish-based Sterling Sugars allegedly misclassified the status of Mexican workers in order to pay them 40% less in regular wages and avoid paying them overtime, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
Southern Migrant Legal Services filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Lafayette on behalf of six workers who were brought to the U.S. on H-2A agricultural visas to work at Sterling Sugars. The company is accused of using the workers last year to drive heavy trucks transporting sugar cane from farms across south Louisiana to the sugar mill in Franklin.
The classification cheated the workers out of a pay scale that was nearly double of what truck drivers are paid, the suit alleges. The workers were paid $11.83 per hour with most ag workers not entitled to overtime as per federal law, and workers often logged over 80 hours a week.
Truck drivers, however, were paid $20.33 per hour last year, the suit alleges.
Sterling Sugars obtained the workers’ H-2A visas by telling the federal government that it could not find American workers to take the jobs and that it needed 200 temporary foreign ag workers in 2020 and 169 in 2019.
Under the rules of the agricultural worker program, the job was advertised to U.S. and foreign workers using the H-2A agricultural wage rate of $11.33 per hour in 2019 and $11.83 per hour in 2020.
Government data shows that the average wage for heavy truck drivers in south Louisiana was $19.52 in 2019 and $20.33 in 2020. The H-2A program is supposed to give first preference to hiring U.S. workers, the suit alleges, and ensure that the use of foreign workers will not reduce wages in the area of employment.
"My experience is that many H-2 employers like using the program because they know that foreign workers are desperate for work and will put up with conditions unacceptable to American workers," Southern Migrant Legal Services attorney Caitlin Berberich said. "But companies shouldn't be able to profit off that desperation, especially in a pandemic. Our clients are speaking out for their own rights but also for their co-workers who are too worried about their jobs to speak out."