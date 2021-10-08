Veronica L. Williams, clerk of the council for the Lafayette City Council and the Lafayette Parish Council, will be among those honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards.

Williams is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Thursday at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.

A native of Rayne, Williams moved to Lafayette for college and has been employed by the council office for more than 28 years, dating back to her years working for the Lafayette City Council. After city and parish governments consolidated, she remained with the city-parish office and now serves two councils.

Williams made history as the first in Louisiana to serve two councils at the same time. She is also the first to be appointed to clerk of the council for a city council, a parish council and a separate consolidated council.

She earned certification as a municipal clerk in 2017 through the Louisiana Municipal Clerks Association, and she is also on the LMCA’s executive board as its public relations officer. She is now working to be designated as master municipal clerk.

Williams is a member of many organizations, including the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She has also ran over 30 half marathons and three full marathons in 28 states and five international locations. She also enjoys cycling and spinning.

She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Southern University and has a master’s degree in public administration. She has two sons, Justin and Jalen.