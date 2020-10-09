Allegiance Health Management has appointed Kristopher Aguillard as chief executive officer for Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte.
Aguillard served as chief operations officer and led Mercy Medical Center through a management transition in a recent split from Acadian Medical Center. He spent the last 10 years working in a number of management positions, including lab director between the two campuses. Since Allegiance’s purchase of the hospital two years ago, Aguillard joined Allegiance's manager in training program in preparation for his new role. Aguillard has a master's degree in health care administration from LSU in Shreveport. Shreveport-based Allegiance Health Management, is a system of 16 hospitals in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Shelly Broussard has joined JD Bank as assistant vice president branch manager at its 631 E. Admiral Doyle Drive location in New Iberia.
Broussard worked at Regions Bank as a team lead and assistant manager and has over 36 years of experience in finance and banking.
Katherine Roy has been named director of finance at Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Companies. Frederick Sonnier was named physician assistant assisting the medical director in overseeing operations for disaster management and pandemic relief, coordinating testing and care for employees, and work with remote paramedics in health care decision making.
Roy joined SMS in March as a COVID-19 response project manager and was promoted to interim director of finance in June. Roy is a native of Lafayette and has more than 17 years of experience in multiple financial roles. She is a graduate of LSU with a bachelor’s degree in finance. She earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
A native of Abbeville, Sonnier has been a physician assistant in Acadiana for 21 years, practicing in emergency medicine, ear/nose/throat, head and neck surgery, occupational medicine, urgent care and orthopedics. He served 11 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and was recently granted an honorable discharge as a Captain and Chief of Ancillary Medical Services for the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base. He is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and LSU University Health Science Center in Shreveport.