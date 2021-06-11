Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Cos., has named Dr. Brad Boudreaux to its executive leadership team as medical director, providing clinical and operational oversight for remote paramedics and medical clinics.
Boudreaux specializes in emergency medicine, with over a decade of experience, and critical care, with experience in family medicine. The Acadiana native graduated from LSU and received his medical degree from LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.
Safety Management Systems is a health, safety, environmental, medical, inspection and emergency response company serving energy and industrial construction markets across the country.
Danos in Gray has named Rene Vidrine as executive account manager.
Vidrine will oversee and maintain Danos’ relationship with long-standing customer Occidental, focusing on onshore and offshore operations. He joined Danos in 2006 as a safety specialist and has held roles as account manager, shale operations manager and, most recently, general manager of shale production. The Thibodaux native graduated from Nicholls State University with a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering technology.