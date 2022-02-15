Home Bank has donated $1 million to University of Louisiana at Lafayette athletics to help fund the renovation of Cajun Field.
Bank and university officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The donation furthers the efforts to renovate the stadium, now in its 50th year. A portion of the gift will also go to the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation’s annual fund, and the university will rename its soccer and track facility to Home Bank Soccer & Track Facility.
“Home Bank has always been a tremendous supporter of Louisiana Athletics, and this gift is further proof of their commitment to the department and our student-athletes,” UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said. “We are grateful for this impactful investment and look forward to our continued partnership for years to come.”
Home Bank is the latest company to help fund the stadium’s renovation after IberiaBank/First Horizon announced its $2 million donation last year. Our Lady of Lourdes secured naming rights to the stadium with its 15-year, $15 million investment last year.
The gift from Home Bank is part of the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in university history, university officials said. It’s part of the university’s Together: The Campaign, which aims to raise $500 million to help with renovation and maintenance of training and competition spaces for student-athletes.
“Home Bank was founded in 1908, just a few years after our outstanding university,” Home Bank president and CEO John W. Bordelon said. “As Acadiana has grown over the last century, the university and Home Bank have contributed to that tremendous growth. Many of our employees attended UL, and we’re proud our institution can continue to support the university and its impressive athletic program.”
The stadium renovation project includes renovating the west tower, which today looks much like it did when it first opened. Plans calls will include premium suites, a luxury club level and seating, loge boxes and a press box.
Loge boxes will have private outdoor seating and come with access to premium parking, university officials said. Club seats will be assigned outdoor seating with high-quality chairs with armrests and beverage holders. Patrons in the loge boxes and club seats will also have access to the club area and all of its amenities.
The club area will also serve as a dining facility for more than 400 UL student-athletes throughout the year.
Additional plans for the project include a new videoboard, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade and operational and office spaces for athletics staff.