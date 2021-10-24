Signups open for Accelerate St. Landry
The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business is partnering with the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and the St. Landry Parish Economic Development to host a six-week business program.
Accelerate St. Landry, a startup and small business program will begin next month and include sessions that will focus on people and their dreams, ideas and business interests, said Geoff Stewart, LEED Center director and UL marketing professor.
Classes run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 and are open to anyone in St. Landry Parish who has an idea for a business, wants to turn a side job into a full-time business or has an existing business.
Weekly classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the St Landry Parish Economic Development office, 5367 I-49 South Service Road, in Opelousas. Registration is $450, and waivers up to $425 are available.
To register, contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or (337) 456-1810.
Hideaway On Lee owners buy Freetown building
The owners of Hideaway on Lee have bought the former Schilling Shack in the Freetown neighborhood.
The owners announced the acquisition on Facebook and indicated the plans are to use the building at 422 Refinery St. at as a sister venue to have larger shows and parties along with receptions, weddings and other events.
“It’s not the prettiest building in its current state, and it’s going to take some hard work to bring it up to our standards, but we see amazing potential in it,” the post read.
Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., first opened two years ago as The Stand on Lee, which served food after hours. Last year, owners renovated an old home on the property to create a dance hall, listening room and cocktail bar.
Morgan Stanley invests in Waitr
National investment bank Morgan Stanley disclosed it made a significant investment into Waitr, a move that the Louisiana-based company’s stock price to bounce up.
Shares of Waitr stock closed at $1.40 on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley filings earlier this month showed it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, enough to make it the online delivery platform’s largest shareholder, Morningstar reported.
Waitr, buoyed by the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, had shares trade as high as $5.34 in July 2020 before tumbling down to 80 cents days before the Morgan Stanley disclosure.
Waitr reported $50.9 million in revenue in the first quarter, up from its $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. It bought south Florida-based Delivery Dudes earlier this year for $23 million.