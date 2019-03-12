Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa is now in 150 more stores after Albertsons' stores agreed to carry the brand.
Albertsons's Southern Division, which also includes Randalls and Tom Thumb stores, will now carry three of the company's salsa flavors, jalapeno, fiesta and original. It's the latest grocer to stock the Louisiana product after Walmart, Winn Dixie, Brookshire Brothers, United Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods, Food Depot and Rouses Markets.
“The facility where we produce our product was built for the present and the future,” 2 Sisters' Salsa CEO/president Patrick Deshotels said. “We can meet current demand, but we can also expand further in the years to come.”
Other 2 Sisters’ Salsa flavors include honey and verde, the latest flavor that was handcrafted from authentic Cajun recipes.