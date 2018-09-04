MPW Properties broke ground on a $1.3 million addition of a south Lafayette shopping center last week that will feature retail and offices spaces by early next year.
Work on the second phase of The Bend at Settlers Trace, 500 Settlers Trace, should end by February and feature about an additional 10,000 square feet of space for mixed use development, said Patrick Landry, director of asset management and development of MPW Properties. It will join the current development, which opened in 2014.
“Phase 1 has been very successful,” Landry said. “The visibility of that shopping center and the accessibility have been big positives for the tenants. It’s a neighborhood shopping center, and our tenants aren’t gobbled up by the big box shopping centers nearby.”
The second phase will feature no more than six retail or office suites, he said.
The first phase features 10,000 square feet and features a jeweler, a massage parlor, a children’s toy store and other small businesses. The second phase will also maintain the architectural design of the first phase, a design that Landry often says gets compliments.
“It’s just a clean, more modern design of a small shopping center,” he said. “Everybody has a little bit of their own identity and look and feel. It’s a bit more contemporary. It’s been a good match for the tenants.”