Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken has been sold to another restaurant ownership group in Lafayette.

Michael Lotief, who bought the business and the property at 1322 Moss St. in 2019 from longtime owner Joseph Petro III, said he sold it to Zhao Jikong, owner of the Thai Max restaurant in the Acadiana Mall. Sale price was $375,000, the same price he paid when he bought it, and the deal was finalized Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

The former softball coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette cited health issues and other reasons for selling the longtime northside business that’s been open for over 50 years. He was also in search of an owner to grow the brand to more than just one location.

“We basically got into the restaurant business at the worst possible time during COVID,” Lotief said. “But despite the situation that was out of our control, we were able to maintain our employees, keep the store open, make some significant improvements to the facility and the brand and really posture Fat Albert’s for a bright future.”

Lotief, much like Petro said when he sold the company, said he will continue to be involved in restaurant operations. He said establishing the company as a franchise is a laborious and time-consuming endeavor, but some of that has been done already.

“I was there every day,” Lotief said. “I love to cook, and I got to learn a lot. I found a lot of the challenges associated with running a softball game were the same skills and mindset it takes to run a successful restaurant. You have to build a good team. It’ll take a little more time (to grow the brand), but hopefully God puts that opportunity in front of us.”