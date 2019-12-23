Downtown Lafayette will end the year hosting more than 60 events and a membership that’s nearly doubled, CEO Anita Begnaud said.
Data collected by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited shows events like the Aug. 10 Sno-ball Festival, Movies at the Parc, Downtown Alive events and others drew thousands of people downtown. Membership increased by 92% to almost 200 members, and the events drew more than 50 sponsors along with $200,000 in community support.
Those numbers and others are why downtown officials are optimistic heading into 2020.
“You’ve got to make people believe first,” Begnaud said. “You’ve got to get people to come downtown and go into the restaurants, go into the bars and have a good experience and change their perception of downtown. Doubling our members to 200 members — that was huge. You’ve got many more voices at the table of where downtown should go.”
Downtown will end the year on a high note with the pending construction of the 24-unit Vermilion Lofts at 436 E. Vermilion St. and the 34-unit Buchanan Heights Townhomes at 305 W. Second St.
The biggest development came from the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, which will fund construction of a new sewer lift station for downtown. The LPTFA will pay for the estimated $1 million project, which can be built in about 15 months once the project gets started, which will help the residential projects planned following the two that are nearly complete.
That includes the old federal courthouse, which will feature 68 units along with some commercial spaces, and other developments, including a LPTFA project.
The sewer issue was such a big hurdle, Begnaud noted, that it was the focus of the first luncheon events — called Lunch and Learn — the agency held and another held during the summer.
Downtown also helped fund 13 façade improvements, which provided a 50-50 match up to $20,000 to businesses, with. It also helped install 20 awnings, 45 planters and two parklets.
“That’s making a huge difference on the street,” Begnaud said.