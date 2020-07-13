Three JC Penney stores in Louisiana, including the Acadiana Mall, will remain open.
The Lafayette store had been one of 137 the troubled retailer had planned to close, along with stores in Shreveport and Metairie. Now the company’s website indicates no Louisiana store will close.
A JCP spokesperson did not respond to questions about when the decision was made or how many are employed at the Lafayette store, which was slated to close Sept. 27.
"As JCPenney continues to evaluate its retail footprint and make strategic decisions for the future of the business, some stores have been removed from the previously announced list of closures and will remain open, including our store at Acadiana Mall,” a company statement read. “We look forward to continue serving our customers in Lafayette with many safety precautions in place.”
The company put the 61,256-square-foot store on its list to 154 locations to close back on June 4 as the company moves through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company even installed banners on the exterior of the building that read the store would close and began a liquidation sale June 17.
It later knocked 17 stores off the closing list, including the Shreveport store.
In a filing in early June, company officials said sales were down by $1.4 billion, or 56%, in the first quarter.