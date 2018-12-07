Dana LeBlanc, a nurse for over two decades and mother of five, will open a do-it-yourself crafts studio, The Rustic Brush, in Lafayette next week.

Currently an ICU nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes, Dana LeBlanc spent years traveling the country as a nurse. Now that she's returned home to Acadiana, she decided to follow a longtime dream and launch the franchised business at 5520 Johnston St., Suite K, in the Centerpiece Shopping Center.

Open date is planned for Dec. 15.

"This is something I've always wanted to do," she said. "I have five children and have been supporting them in getting their feet under them. So now it's the time for me to do it for me. It's my turn."

The Rustic Brush started in Houston two years ago and opened up for national franchise in April. It offers a social crafting experience in which customers can bring their own food and drink and work at building by painting their own home decor or gifts.

The company has several locations in Texas. The Lafayette location will be its first in Louisiana.

"You can come up with your own picture you want — little scripture sayings, whatever you want," she said. "We have 63 paints and five different stains to give you plenty of options for what you want to make. Anyone can come in and with a short little tutorial they can go to town and create their project."

LeBlanc will remain in her nursing job and will get help from her parents, Elaine and Hardy LeBlanc, and other family members to run the business. She said she's almost ready for the grand opening and is planning new projects and crafts they can expand out to offer in the future.

"There has been a steep learning curve, but nothing I haven't encountered before," she said. "It's exciting. It's an exciting adventure and something I really hope to bring into the future and expand on."