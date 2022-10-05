The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch.
The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
Work includes a new HVAC system and suspended ceiling construction along with a sauce line and a water line, documents show. The new line will consist of a pouch machine with tooling, conveyors, electrical controls and other equipment.
The plant currently employs 106.
Company officials have applied for assistance through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program, documents show, which provides an 80% property tax abatement for five years and the option to renew for another five on a manufacturer’s qualifying capital investment.
A Tabasco spokesperson declined comment on the project.