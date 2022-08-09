Lafayette Utilities System's 72,000 customers could face base rate increases for electric, water and sewer usage each year for the next three years, starting in November.
The proposed rate hikes were unveiled Tuesday as the City Council reviewed Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. All LUS residential, commercial and non-city customers would be affected.
The City Council would have to approve any rate changes. Council members balked Tuesday at increasing utility bills at a time when they're already soaring, along with costs for groceries and gasoline.
"I don’t know how some people will be able to afford utilities," Councilwoman Liz Hebert said, explaining some constituents' LUS bills have increased $400-800 a month this summer.
The last increase in the base rates occurred in 2016 and 2017.
As proposed, base electric rates would increase 3% per year in 2023 and 2024; water rates would increase 8% every year in 2023, 2024 and 2025; and wastewater rates would increase 9.5% every year for 2023, 2024 and 2025, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said.
A customer using 1,200 kwh in electricity, 5,000 gallons of water and 5,000 gallons of wastewater who is paying $117 a month today in base rates -- not including the soaring fuel service fees -- would see their base bill increase by $8 a month starting Nov. 1 and increasing by $22 a month by 2026-27, Stewart said.
The rate hikes are needed, Stewart said, to pay for operation, maintenance and capital investments to keep the utility system reliable. Much of the system's equipment is decades old and needs replacing or repair, he said.
Last summer, Stewart said, LUS performed a cost of service study looking at all the costs of doing business, where costs are allocated and determined how much revenue would be needed to cover the cost of providing services to customers.
LUS is facing increased costs for materials and supplies, he said. The cost of chlorine gas, for example, tripled in the past year.
The cost for LUS to buy fuel has driven customers' bills up the last couple of months, Stewart said. The next few months will continue to look chaotic, he said, but the supply and costs eventually will stabilize.
Council members asked Stewart to present them with a plan to spread the rate hikes over five years instead of three to lessen the impact on customers. To do so, he said, would necessitate cutting a lot of expenses from the budget and eliminating most of the capital budget.
"I know my district can't handle this," Hebert said. "This scares me."
Councilman Pat Lewis also is worried.
"Even if we spread it out, an extra $5-10 a month is a lot for people on fixed income," he said.
Stewart said he expects to present the City Council with an ordinance at its Aug. 16 meeting to increase LUS rates. The ordinance may be before the council for final adoption Sept. 6. The public will have an opportunity to address the council at both meetings.
Two public meetings are scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the South Regional library and Aug. 24 at the main library downtown.