Issued April 8-12
New Commercial
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 211 Chester St., Lafayette; description, Regan storage building; Matthew and Julie Regan, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $45,000.
Commercial Additions/Alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 5725 Johnston St., No. 200, Lafayette: Mall Of Acadiana, owner; description, Bath & Body Works renovations; David Wikkeling-Marotta, applicant; Elite Retail Services Inc., contractor; $520,000.
Commercial Demolition
OTHER: 203 Plateau Road, Lafayette; Jacob John Landry, owner; Mike Cox, applicant; self, contractor; $5,700.
New Homes
204 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $396,000.
114 Edie Ann Drive, Lafayette; J.G. Theriot LLC; $144,000.
104 Stone Creek Cove, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $382,500.
329 Stoneridge Drive, Duson: AM Design Inc.; $189,000.
331 Stoneridge Drive, Duson; AM Design Inc.; $189,000.
127 Resha Road, Breaux Bridge; modular home; Kenneth and Barabara Bridges; $55,000.
206 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $288,000.
207 Ramsey Drive, Carencro; Eric Armentor; $333,000.
214 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
215 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
217 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
218 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
216 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
403 P. Molbert Road, Duson; Jeremy Dugas; $80,000.
510 W. Gilman Road, Unit A & B, Lafayette; duplex; Jason Bruno; $180,000.
204 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.
227 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $288,000.
213 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Becc Enterprises LLC; $342,000.
301 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Bon Maison Builders LLC; $337,000.