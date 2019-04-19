Issued April 8-12

New Commercial

WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 211 Chester St., Lafayette; description, Regan storage building; Matthew and Julie Regan, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $45,000.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

GENERAL RETAIL: 5725 Johnston St., No. 200, Lafayette: Mall Of Acadiana, owner; description, Bath & Body Works renovations; David Wikkeling-Marotta, applicant; Elite Retail Services Inc., contractor; $520,000.

Commercial Demolition

OTHER: 203 Plateau Road, Lafayette; Jacob John Landry, owner; Mike Cox, applicant; self, contractor; $5,700.

New Homes

204 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $396,000.

114 Edie Ann Drive, Lafayette; J.G. Theriot LLC; $144,000.

104 Stone Creek Cove, Lafayette; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $382,500.

329 Stoneridge Drive, Duson: AM Design Inc.; $189,000.

331 Stoneridge Drive, Duson; AM Design Inc.; $189,000.

127 Resha Road, Breaux Bridge; modular home; Kenneth and Barabara Bridges; $55,000.

206 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $288,000.

207 Ramsey Drive, Carencro; Eric Armentor; $333,000.

214 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.

215 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

217 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $211,500.

218 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

216 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $171,000.

403 P. Molbert Road, Duson; Jeremy Dugas; $80,000.

510 W. Gilman Road, Unit A & B, Lafayette; duplex; Jason Bruno; $180,000.

204 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.

227 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $288,000.

213 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Becc Enterprises LLC; $342,000.

301 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Bon Maison Builders LLC; $337,000.

